|Location:
|Seven Feathers Casino Resort
|Map:
|146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR 97417
|Phone:
|5413750235
|Email:
|info@umpquavalleywineries.org
|Website:
|https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape-2025/
|All Dates:
Greatest of the Grape
Indulge in delicious wines produced by Umpqua Valley wineries, with each winery bringing a red & a white wine for you to taste. Attendees will vote for the People's Choice award, to determine who will be crowned the Greatest of the Grape!
Other activities include a silent auction to help raise money for the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, and the famous "Wheel of Wine" where you get to spin-to-win, while supporting a local charity.
This is one of Oregon's largest winter wine tasting events, which you won't want to miss! Admission includes wine tasting, delicious appetizers, and a souvenir wine glass.
Fee: $90 - $140
Join winemakers in the Umpqua Valley for the 53rd annual Greatest of the Grape wine tasting festival