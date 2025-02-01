 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Map:146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR 97417
Phone: 5413750235
Email:info@umpquavalleywineries.org
Website:https://www.umpquavalleywineries.org/event/greatest-of-the-grape-2025/
All Dates:Feb 1, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm VIP early admission at 5 pm

Greatest of the Grape

Indulge in delicious wines produced by Umpqua Valley wineries, with each winery bringing a red & a white wine for you to taste. Attendees will vote for the People's Choice award, to determine who will be crowned the Greatest of the Grape!

Other activities include a silent auction to help raise money for the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, and the famous "Wheel of Wine" where you get to spin-to-win, while supporting a local charity.

This is one of Oregon's largest winter wine tasting events, which you won't want to miss! Admission includes wine tasting, delicious appetizers, and a souvenir wine glass.

 

Fee: $90 - $140

Join winemakers in the Umpqua Valley for the 53rd annual Greatest of the Grape wine tasting festival

Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Seven Feathers Casino Resort 97417 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR 97417
February (2025)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable