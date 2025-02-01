Greatest of the Grape

Indulge in delicious wines produced by Umpqua Valley wineries, with each winery bringing a red & a white wine for you to taste. Attendees will vote for the People's Choice award, to determine who will be crowned the Greatest of the Grape!



Other activities include a silent auction to help raise money for the Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association, and the famous "Wheel of Wine" where you get to spin-to-win, while supporting a local charity.



This is one of Oregon's largest winter wine tasting events, which you won't want to miss! Admission includes wine tasting, delicious appetizers, and a souvenir wine glass.

Fee: $90 - $140