Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2025

The sixth Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris will take place from 10 to 12 February 2025 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The Vinexposium group’s flagship exhibition is inviting wine and spirits professionals from across the globe to join this premium event in 2025.

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris takes this art of living to new heights through its ON! programme of events, but it also spills out across the city with a collection of OFF events that nurture dialogue, networking and business in venues that epitomise Paris’ diversity.

Fee: $Depends