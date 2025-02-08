West Coast Swing Night at Youngberg Hill

Get ready to hit the dance floor! Join us for a night of fun, music, and movement at our West Coast Swing Dance Night.



6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: West Coast Swing Dance Class with Joy Davina

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Social Dancing - DJ James



💃 Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned dancer, this event is perfect for all levels.



🎟 Tickets: $15 with pre-registration / $20 at the door

Have questions or want to request a song? Contact: joydavina@socialdancestudio.com



Don’t miss this chance to dance the night away in a beautiful setting! Grab your tickets today!

Fee: $15