Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
All Dates:Feb 8, 2025 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

West Coast Swing Night at Youngberg Hill

Get ready to hit the dance floor! Join us for a night of fun, music, and movement at our West Coast Swing Dance Night.

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: West Coast Swing Dance Class with Joy Davina
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Social Dancing - DJ James

💃 Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned dancer, this event is perfect for all levels.

🎟 Tickets: $15 with pre-registration / $20 at the door
Have questions or want to request a song? Contact: joydavina@socialdancestudio.com

Don’t miss this chance to dance the night away in a beautiful setting! Grab your tickets today!

 

Fee: $15

