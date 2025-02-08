|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd
|All Dates:
West Coast Swing Night at Youngberg Hill
Get ready to hit the dance floor! Join us for a night of fun, music, and movement at our West Coast Swing Dance Night.
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: West Coast Swing Dance Class with Joy Davina
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM: Social Dancing - DJ James
💃 Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned dancer, this event is perfect for all levels.
🎟 Tickets: $15 with pre-registration / $20 at the door
Have questions or want to request a song? Contact: joydavina@socialdancestudio.com
Don’t miss this chance to dance the night away in a beautiful setting! Grab your tickets today!
Fee: $15
