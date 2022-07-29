The Craft Beer & Wine Fest

Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Vancouver, USA July 29 – 31, 2022.



We gather the best craft brews, wine & spirits from the Northwest for a weekend of fun. We feature craft beer, wine & cocktails, great food, art, crafts, and feature musical acts that round off a great getaway weekend!



One ticket gets you in all three days and includes all of the concerts! Skip the lines and don't miss out on this unique experience! We're fun for everyone (21+). Dog friendly too! Visit www.thecraftwinefest.com for details.



Hours

Friday, July 29: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday, July 30: Noon – 10pm

Sunday, July 31: Noon – 5pm



Location

Esther Short Park

605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660



CB&WF volunteer sign up: https://signup.com/go/zdYAXJa

CB&WF tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-beer-wine-fest-of-vancouver-tickets-292834153837

Fee: $27 presale