Location:Esther Short Park
Map:605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660
Phone: 4256983236
Email:thecraftwinefest.sherie@gmail.com
Website:http://https://thecraftwinefest.com/
All Dates:Jul 29, 2022 - Jul 31, 2022

The Craft Beer & Wine Fest

Visit Wine Country, Beer Village & Whiskey Town at the Craft Beer & Wine Fest, Vancouver, USA July 29 – 31, 2022.

We gather the best craft brews, wine & spirits from the Northwest for a weekend of fun. We feature craft beer, wine & cocktails, great food, art, crafts, and feature musical acts that round off a great getaway weekend!

One ticket gets you in all three days and includes all of the concerts! Skip the lines and don't miss out on this unique experience! We're fun for everyone (21+). Dog friendly too! Visit www.thecraftwinefest.com for details.

Hours
Friday, July 29: 5pm – 10pm
Saturday, July 30: Noon – 10pm
Sunday, July 31: Noon – 5pm

Location
Esther Short Park
605 Esther St, Vancouver, WA 98660

CB&WF volunteer sign up: https://signup.com/go/zdYAXJa
CB&WF tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-beer-wine-fest-of-vancouver-tickets-292834153837

 

Fee: $27 presale

