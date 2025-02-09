|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/SuperBowl-2025
|All Dates:
Super Bowl LIX Watch Party
Superbowl LIV
Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - End of Game
Cost: $30 per person | $20 for Members (This is a 21 and up event)
Ticket includes: Nacho Bar and one beverage of your choice.
Super Bowl Viewing Party
Join us for a fantastic time watching the Super Bowl! Bring your own lawn chairs for a casual vibe, or settle in with our tables and padded chairs for a comfy experience.
What's Included:
A delicious Nacho Bar to keep you fueled during the game.
One beverage of your choice. Additional beverages are available for purchase. (Please note: tastings will not be available during the game. Only glasses and bottles will be served.)
Get in the Game:
Participate in our fun football pool for a chance to win winery gift certificates!
Tickets Required:
Tickets are needed to ensure we have plenty of food for everyone, so grab yours now and don't miss out.
Fee: $30.00
Doesn't get any better than Wine, Super Bowl and a Nacho Bar!