Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/SuperBowl-2025
All Dates:Feb 9, 2025 2:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Super Bowl LIX Watch Party

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025
Time: 2:30pm - End of Game
Cost: $30 per person | $20 for Members (This is a 21 and up event)
Ticket includes: Nacho Bar and one beverage of your choice.
Super Bowl Viewing Party
Join us for a fantastic time watching the Super Bowl! Bring your own lawn chairs for a casual vibe, or settle in with our tables and padded chairs for a comfy experience.

What's Included:

A delicious Nacho Bar to keep you fueled during the game.
One beverage of your choice. Additional beverages are available for purchase. (Please note: tastings will not be available during the game. Only glasses and bottles will be served.)
Get in the Game:
Participate in our fun football pool for a chance to win winery gift certificates!

Tickets Required:
Tickets are needed to ensure we have plenty of food for everyone, so grab yours now and don't miss out.

 

Fee: $30.00

Doesn't get any better than Wine, Super Bowl and a Nacho Bar!

