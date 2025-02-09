Super Bowl LIX Watch Party

Superbowl LIV

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Time: 2:30pm - End of Game

Cost: $30 per person | $20 for Members (This is a 21 and up event)

Ticket includes: Nacho Bar and one beverage of your choice.

Super Bowl Viewing Party

Join us for a fantastic time watching the Super Bowl! Bring your own lawn chairs for a casual vibe, or settle in with our tables and padded chairs for a comfy experience.



What's Included:



A delicious Nacho Bar to keep you fueled during the game.

One beverage of your choice. Additional beverages are available for purchase. (Please note: tastings will not be available during the game. Only glasses and bottles will be served.)

Get in the Game:

Participate in our fun football pool for a chance to win winery gift certificates!



Tickets Required:

Tickets are needed to ensure we have plenty of food for everyone, so grab yours now and don't miss out.

