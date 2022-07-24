 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: (503)-538-6476
Email:Adriane@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://store.langewinery.com/product/Beth-Wood-Concert-2022
All Dates:Jul 24, 2022 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Summer Concert with Beth Wood

An award-winning singer-songwriter and poet and believer in the power of word and song, Beth has been writing, creating, recording, and touring full-time for twenty-five years — delighting and inspiring audiences with her exceptional musicianship, intelligent songwriting, powerhouse voice, and warm and commanding stage presence. Beth has released thirteen albums, three books of poetry, and a collection of funny stories from the road. Beth’s poetry book Ladder To The Light (Mezcalita Press) is the winner of the 2019 Oregon Book Awards People’s Choice Award and was a finalist for the Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry. Join us for an intimate mid-summer evening of song, story, and poetry among the vines.

Ticket includes first glass of wine. Additional wines by the glass or bottle are available for purchase during the concert.

Small picnics are allowed on site for this event, outside alcohol will not be permitted. For questions regarding groups including minors, please email us at shop@langewinery.com

 

Fee: $40 PUBLIC | $32 CLUB MEMBERS

An award-winning singer-songwriter and poet and believer in the power of word and song, Beth has been writing, creating, recording, and touring full-time for twenty-five years — delighting and inspiring audiences with her exceptional musicianship, intelligent songwriting, powerhouse voice, and warm and commanding stage presence. Beth has released thirteen albums, three books of poetry, and a ...
Lange Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable