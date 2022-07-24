Summer Concert with Beth Wood

An award-winning singer-songwriter and poet and believer in the power of word and song, Beth has been writing, creating, recording, and touring full-time for twenty-five years — delighting and inspiring audiences with her exceptional musicianship, intelligent songwriting, powerhouse voice, and warm and commanding stage presence. Beth has released thirteen albums, three books of poetry, and a collection of funny stories from the road. Beth’s poetry book Ladder To The Light (Mezcalita Press) is the winner of the 2019 Oregon Book Awards People’s Choice Award and was a finalist for the Stafford/Hall Award for Poetry. Join us for an intimate mid-summer evening of song, story, and poetry among the vines.



Ticket includes first glass of wine. Additional wines by the glass or bottle are available for purchase during the concert.



Small picnics are allowed on site for this event, outside alcohol will not be permitted. For questions regarding groups including minors, please email us at shop@langewinery.com

Fee: $40 PUBLIC | $32 CLUB MEMBERS