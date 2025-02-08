Schools: A Work of Heart (A Wine Pairing Dinner)

The McMinnville Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports students in McMinnville School District is hosting Schools: A Work of Heart, our annual Wine Pairing Dinner on February 8, 2025, 6:00 -9:00 pm at The Bindery in McMinnville. This fun evening will include a four-course dinner paired with wines and a live and silent auction. Proceeds will be used to fund Science Experiences for Students, the Artist in Residence Program, Battle of the Books program and Teacher Mini-Grants for McMinnville Schools. Tickets can be purchased and more information is available at the McMinnville Education Foundation's website:

https://mac40kids.org

Fee: $150