|Phelps Creek Vineyards
|301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
Savor Wine & Tunes: Megan Alder Live!!
Join us in Hood River at Phelps Creek Tasting Room for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, and the tunes. Every Sunday from 3-5 pm. This week we are joined by Megan Alder!!
Megan Alder is truly a vocal wonder - performing original music, classic swing and folk.
Hailing from the Columbia River Gorge, Megan Alder is a vocal powerhouse performing upbeat swing and Americana music. She delivers her original songs with raw grit and soul.