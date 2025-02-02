 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
All Dates:Feb 2, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Savor Wine & Tunes: Megan Alder Live!!

Join us in Hood River at Phelps Creek Tasting Room for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, and the tunes. Every Sunday from 3-5 pm. This week we are joined by Megan Alder!!

Megan Alder is truly a vocal wonder - performing original music, classic swing and folk.

Hailing from the Columbia River Gorge, Megan Alder is a vocal powerhouse performing upbeat swing and Americana music. She delivers her original songs with raw grit and soul.

Phelps Creek Vineyards
Phelps Creek Vineyards 97031 301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
