Location: Phelps Creek Vineyards Map: 301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031 All Dates: Feb 2, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Savor Wine & Tunes: Megan Alder Live!!

Join us in Hood River at Phelps Creek Tasting Room for our Sunday Music Series. Sip & Savor: the wine, the food, and the tunes. Every Sunday from 3-5 pm. This week we are joined by Megan Alder!!



Megan Alder is truly a vocal wonder - performing original music, classic swing and folk.



Hailing from the Columbia River Gorge, Megan Alder is a vocal powerhouse performing upbeat swing and Americana music. She delivers her original songs with raw grit and soul.