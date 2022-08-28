Paint & Sip

It is a beautiful time of year at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards and what better way to capture the scenic views than to paint a masterpiece while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wines?



Join us as we partner with our friends at Pop & Paint for a midday painting session. We will supply the materials and the wine. You just need to bring your inner artist!



$75 per person includes everything to make your masterpiece and a glass of our Family Series Rosé, Chardonnay, or Pinot noir.



This experience lasts approximately 2 hours and accommodates a maximum of 12 guests. Adults only, please.

