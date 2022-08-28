 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#paintsip
All Dates:Jul 24, 2022 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 28, 2022 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Paint & Sip

It is a beautiful time of year at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards and what better way to capture the scenic views than to paint a masterpiece while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wines?

Join us as we partner with our friends at Pop & Paint for a midday painting session. We will supply the materials and the wine. You just need to bring your inner artist!

$75 per person includes everything to make your masterpiece and a glass of our Family Series Rosé, Chardonnay, or Pinot noir.

This experience lasts approximately 2 hours and accommodates a maximum of 12 guests. Adults only, please.

 

