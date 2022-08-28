|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen#paintsip
|All Dates:
Paint & Sip
It is a beautiful time of year at The Outlook at Knudsen Vineyards and what better way to capture the scenic views than to paint a masterpiece while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wines?
Join us as we partner with our friends at Pop & Paint for a midday painting session. We will supply the materials and the wine. You just need to bring your inner artist!
$75 per person includes everything to make your masterpiece and a glass of our Family Series Rosé, Chardonnay, or Pinot noir.
This experience lasts approximately 2 hours and accommodates a maximum of 12 guests. Adults only, please.
