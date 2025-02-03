 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Convention Center
Map:777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Email:symposium@oregonwine.org
Website:https://www.oregonwinesymposium.com
All Dates:Feb 3, 2025 - Feb 4, 2025

Oregon Wine Symposium

The Oregon Wine Symposium is the Northwest wine industry's premier educational event and trade show. Full Access Admission lets you take advantage of the complete range of offerings:

—Attend panel presentations throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 3 and the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 4, spanning current topics in Viticulture, Enology, Direct to Consumer Strategies, and Executive Business.

—Hear up-to-date insights at perennially popular talks on the State of the Industry and Climatology.

—Discover new business solutions by networking with exhibitors at the trade show.
Catch up with friends and make new connections on Monday at the happy hour soiree on the trade show floor.

Early Bird prices are offered through January 6. Register today!

 

Fee: $295

The Northwest wine industry’s premier educational event and trade show.

Oregon Convention Center
Oregon Convention Center 97232 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
February (2025)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable