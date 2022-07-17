Opera Dinner

Villa Catalana Cellers and Ping and Woof Opera present "A Flight of Figaro", an evening of opera, dinner and wine in the gardens of Villa Catalana. Arias from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' and Mozarts 'A Marriage of Figaro' will be performed by four soloists and a piano between courses of a course dinner and after desert. Dinner will be family style under the covered grape arbor next to the vineyard with views across the pond to the villa. Wine is included with each course. This promises to a be a magical summer evening.

Fee: $130