Learn to Cook French Classics

French Bistro Classics: The French are known for being masters of culinary technique and taste (and wine). These bistro classics are essential in any repertoire and include methods every cook should master. Expect demonstration, hands-on cooking, a complete meal, and lots of Natalie's Estate wines to pair! These mainstay dishes are famously elevated because they are simple, perfect, and delicious.



Menu :

Coq au Vin - A classic French dish of Chicken braised in red wine with mushrooms, onions, and bacon

Crème Brulée - Set vanilla custard, with a shattering sugar crust.



Date: Sunday, Feb 2nd

Time: 2 pm to 4 pm

Location: Natalie's Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg OR 97132

Price: $95.00 for General Admission/ $85 for Cellar Club members/



Reservations:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-cook-the-french-cuisine-classics-wine-dinner-included-tickets-1114841814879?aff=oddtdtcreator

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1302203170803504?

