Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Night



Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop Up

Join us for a night of laughter featuring headliner DC Malone at Oak Knoll Winery! Enjoy a fun evening with great comedy, delicious food from Birrieria Don Pepe Food Truck, and fantastic wine.



📅 Date: February 8, 2025

⏰ Time: 6 PM – 8 PM

🎟 Tickets: $25 presale (online until 4 PM), $15 for members (max 4), $35 at the door (after 4 PM)

🔞 21+ only | 🚫 No outside food or beverages (including water)



Get your tickets now and don’t miss out on a hilarious night!

Fee: $25.00