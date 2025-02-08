 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Comedy-Night-February
All Dates:Feb 8, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Night


Join us for a night of laughter featuring headliner DC Malone at Oak Knoll Winery! Enjoy a fun evening with great comedy, delicious food from Birrieria Don Pepe Food Truck, and fantastic wine.

📅 Date: February 8, 2025
⏰ Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
🎟 Tickets: $25 presale (online until 4 PM), $15 for members (max 4), $35 at the door (after 4 PM)
🔞 21+ only | 🚫 No outside food or beverages (including water)

Get your tickets now and don’t miss out on a hilarious night!

 

Fee: $25.00

Oak Knoll Winery
