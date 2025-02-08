|Location:
Harvey's Pop Up Comedy Night
Comedy Night with Harvey's Pop Up
Join us for a night of laughter featuring headliner DC Malone at Oak Knoll Winery! Enjoy a fun evening with great comedy, delicious food from Birrieria Don Pepe Food Truck, and fantastic wine.
📅 Date: February 8, 2025
⏰ Time: 6 PM – 8 PM
🎟 Tickets: $25 presale (online until 4 PM), $15 for members (max 4), $35 at the door (after 4 PM)
🔞 21+ only | 🚫 No outside food or beverages (including water)
Get your tickets now and don’t miss out on a hilarious night!
