Location:Riverhouse Convention Center
Map:100, 2955, US-97 BUS, Bend, Oregon 97701
Phone: 541-383-5958
Email:info@corkandbarrel.org
Website:http://https://www.corkandbarrel.org/
All Dates:Jul 15, 2022 - Jul 16, 2022

Cork & Barrel

Cork & Barrel is an annual wine and food event series featuring a different wine region each year in Bend, Oregon. Wineries are paired with local and visiting chefs to create a tasting experience like no other in Central Oregon. This year, Cork & Barrel will be held on July 15 and 16 and is proud to feature the winemakers of the Willamette Valley. Over two days, guests will gather at the Riverhouse Convention Center for an afternoon of top-flight wine and food pairings, a five-course gourmet dinner, paired with a choice of hand-selected wines by the featured wine region, or craft beers, a varied silent auction, and thrilling live auction including wines from all over the world, exclusive travel experiences, unique dining opportunities and much more. All proceeds from Cork & Barrel benefit KIDS Center’s direct services for children and families impacted by child abuse. KIDS Center is a non-profit child abuse intervention center dedicated to preventing, evaluating, and treating child abuse.

 

Fee: $Varies

A 2 event series of wine tasting, live music, auctions, food, and festivities to benefit KIDS Center

Riverhouse Convention Center
Riverhouse Convention Center 97701 100, 2955, US-97 BUS, Bend, Oregon 97701
