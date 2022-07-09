3rd Annual Dobbes Summer Fest

Join us for our 3rd Annual Festival celebrating all things summer!



Your ticket includes a Dobbes summer wine flight featuring our new release 2021 Gold Rosé, your very own vintage Summer Fest stemless wine glass, 54°40 beer tasting, games, live music, and access to local guest vendor goodies, face painting, and take a photo in Hammie the Photo Booth!



Mingle throughout the winery sipping wine or beer while listening to live music and shopping from local vendors. We'll have Renegade Food Truck and wine by the glass and slushies in our Dobbes Wine Garden available for purchase. 54°40 will have a specialty brewed beer for the event for purchase as well!

Fee: $45