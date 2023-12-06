Women in Wine PDX Holiday Party



Women in Wine Oregon is dedicated to empowering women in the wine industry through networking and community. Our upcoming holiday parties are the perfect way to celebrate and connect with other industry professionals. Buy your tickets now and enjoy two glasses of wine, delicious light bites, and a fun photo booth that will capture the connections you’ll make.



When: Wednesday, December 6, 5-8pm



Where: Helioterra Winery, 2025 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214



Who: Wine & Beverage Industry and industry-adjacent professionals and your friends!



What: An evening of celebration and connection. Your ticket includes light bites, two glasses of wine and a photo booth!

Fee: $40 (non member), $30 (member)