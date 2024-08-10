|Location:
|Argyle Winery
|Map:
|691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-8520
|Email:
|customerservice@argylewinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/private/92ab3c26-c897-4b68-aa4d-a4ecffa625cb?_gl=1*898oaw*_gcl_au*MTg5MzQyODQ5My4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga*MTY3NzQ0MDkwOS4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*MTcyMjU0NTg5NC40LjAuMTcyMjU0NTg5NC42MC4wLjA.
|All Dates:
Vineyard Hike & Picnic at Argyle
WHAT: Vineyard Hike & Picnic at Argyle
WHEN: Saturday, August 10th
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
WHERE: Argyle Winery
691 OR-99W
Dundee, OR 97115
LINK: https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/private/92ab3c26-c897-4b68-aa4d-a4ecffa625cb?_gl=1*898oaw*_gcl_au*MTg5MzQyODQ5My4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga*MTY3NzQ0MDkwOS4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*MTcyMjU0NTg5NC40LjAuMTcyMjU0NTg5NC42MC4wLjA.
DETAILS:
Join us for an invigorating hike through the picturesque Spirit Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. This approximately 1-hour trek will be uphill and sunny, but you'll be rewarded with a delightful picnic and wine tasting in a serene, tree-shaded oasis at communal tables. Please note that members receive first access to this exclusive event.
Important Details:
- This is a non-ADA accessible hike and is fairly steep.
- Participants must be able to hike at least 1 mile, both uphill and downhill.
This event includes:
- A guided hike and talk led by Argyle Vineyard professionals Erica and Geoff through the stunning Spirit Hill Vineyard.
- A picnic-style boxed sandwich lunch, water, and a few surprises.
- Wine tasting featuring various bottlings from Spirit Hill Vineyard, with views directly overlooking the vines.
- Breathtaking vineyard and mountain views!
Suggested Attire for the Vineyard Hike:
- Comfortable Clothing: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to stay cool.
- Hiking Shoes or Sturdy Sneakers: Ensure good traction for uphill terrain.
- Hat and Sunglasses: Protect yourself from the sun.
- Sunscreen: Apply to exposed skin to prevent sunburn.
- Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout the hike (water will also be provided).
Optional Items:
- Backpack: To carry essentials like water, sunscreen, and snacks.
- Camera: To capture the beautiful scenery.
ADMISSION:
$85 per ticket
Fee: $85 per ticket
Join us for an invigorating hike through the picturesque Spirit Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hill