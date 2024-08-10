 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:customerservice@argylewinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/private/92ab3c26-c897-4b68-aa4d-a4ecffa625cb?_gl=1*898oaw*_gcl_au*MTg5MzQyODQ5My4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga*MTY3NzQ0MDkwOS4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*MTcyMjU0NTg5NC40LjAuMTcyMjU0NTg5NC42MC4wLjA.
All Dates:Aug 10, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Vineyard Hike & Picnic at Argyle

DETAILS:
Join us for an invigorating hike through the picturesque Spirit Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. This approximately 1-hour trek will be uphill and sunny, but you'll be rewarded with a delightful picnic and wine tasting in a serene, tree-shaded oasis at communal tables. Please note that members receive first access to this exclusive event.

Important Details:
- This is a non-ADA accessible hike and is fairly steep.
- Participants must be able to hike at least 1 mile, both uphill and downhill.

This event includes:
- A guided hike and talk led by Argyle Vineyard professionals Erica and Geoff through the stunning Spirit Hill Vineyard.
- A picnic-style boxed sandwich lunch, water, and a few surprises.
- Wine tasting featuring various bottlings from Spirit Hill Vineyard, with views directly overlooking the vines.
- Breathtaking vineyard and mountain views!

Suggested Attire for the Vineyard Hike:
- Comfortable Clothing: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to stay cool.
- Hiking Shoes or Sturdy Sneakers: Ensure good traction for uphill terrain.
- Hat and Sunglasses: Protect yourself from the sun.
- Sunscreen: Apply to exposed skin to prevent sunburn.
- Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout the hike (water will also be provided).

Optional Items:
- Backpack: To carry essentials like water, sunscreen, and snacks.
- Camera: To capture the beautiful scenery.

ADMISSION:
$85 per ticket

 

