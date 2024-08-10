Vineyard Hike & Picnic at Argyle

WHAT: Vineyard Hike & Picnic at Argyle



WHEN: Saturday, August 10th

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



WHERE: Argyle Winery

691 OR-99W

Dundee, OR 97115



LINK: https://www.exploretock.com/argylewinery/event/private/92ab3c26-c897-4b68-aa4d-a4ecffa625cb?_gl=1*898oaw*_gcl_au*MTg5MzQyODQ5My4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga*MTY3NzQ0MDkwOS4xNzIxNjY3Njg4*_ga_5DG37MS9NN*MTcyMjU0NTg5NC40LjAuMTcyMjU0NTg5NC42MC4wLjA.



DETAILS:

Join us for an invigorating hike through the picturesque Spirit Hill Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. This approximately 1-hour trek will be uphill and sunny, but you'll be rewarded with a delightful picnic and wine tasting in a serene, tree-shaded oasis at communal tables. Please note that members receive first access to this exclusive event.



Important Details:

- This is a non-ADA accessible hike and is fairly steep.

- Participants must be able to hike at least 1 mile, both uphill and downhill.



This event includes:

- A guided hike and talk led by Argyle Vineyard professionals Erica and Geoff through the stunning Spirit Hill Vineyard.

- A picnic-style boxed sandwich lunch, water, and a few surprises.

- Wine tasting featuring various bottlings from Spirit Hill Vineyard, with views directly overlooking the vines.

- Breathtaking vineyard and mountain views!



Suggested Attire for the Vineyard Hike:

- Comfortable Clothing: Wear lightweight, breathable fabrics to stay cool.

- Hiking Shoes or Sturdy Sneakers: Ensure good traction for uphill terrain.

- Hat and Sunglasses: Protect yourself from the sun.

- Sunscreen: Apply to exposed skin to prevent sunburn.

- Water Bottle: Stay hydrated throughout the hike (water will also be provided).



Optional Items:

- Backpack: To carry essentials like water, sunscreen, and snacks.

- Camera: To capture the beautiful scenery.



ADMISSION:

$85 per ticket

