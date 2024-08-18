Veraison Dinner and Roast at Amaterra Winery

Join Amaterra Winery for an exciting summer event featuring Chef Jami Flatt’s pig roast and veraison dinner! This delightful evening will be held on the terrace, offering breathtaking views of the west hills of Portland, perfect for a summer evening. Guests will enjoy wine tastings, light appetizers, and live music followed by a multi-course meal. Tickets are $150 per person for wine club members and $170 for social club members.





Buy tickets here: https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/491922/veraison-dinner-and-chefs-pig-roast





Amaterra

Meaning “for the love of the Earth,” Amaterra is a state-of-the-art winery and restaurant that opened in early 2022 amidst the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, the facility serves as a destination for both residents and visitors alike and features a 12-acre vineyard, chef-driven restaurant, outdoor event lawn, and expansive city views. The gravity-flow winery produces 10,000 cases of wine annually, predominantly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. For more information, please visit: https://amaterrawines.com/

Fee: $150-$170