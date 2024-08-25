 Calendar Home
Location:Redd on Salmon
Map:831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214
Phone: (503) 226-8061
Email:info@urbangleaners.org
Website:https://urbangleaners.kindful.com/e/summer-supper
All Dates:Aug 25, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Urban Gleaners' Summer Supper

Join us Sunday, August 25th for a Summer twist on our annual Supper event at the Redd on Salmon from 5:00 - 8:00 pm.

This event is an opportunity to indulge in the culinary creations of Portland’s most beloved chefs, including Gregory Gourdet of Kann, Dani Morales and Jose “Lalo” Camarena of Republica Hospitality, Tyler Malek of Salt & Straw, John Karangis of Shake Shack, Heather Kintler of Normandie, Elsy Dinvil of Creole Me Up, Dan and Elise Gold of Sebastianos, Gabriel Pascuzzi of Mama Bird, Jewan Manuel of Plant Based Papi, and Louis Lin of Xiao Ye. Chefs will be preparing small plates from gleaned and upcycled ingredients showcasing what the potentials and possibilities are with food that is considered “waste”.

Joining the chefs are various beer and wine vendors, as well as sparkling mocktails provided by True Tea and Upper Left Roasters. Additional food will be provided by Olympia Provisions and Cafe Olli. We will have different booths with our local non-profit partners and local farms we glean, with various activities focused around food sustainability. There will also be fun raffle opportunities with gift cards to Portland’s favorite restaurants, CSA boxes, wine packages and more.

“The Summer Supper is not only an opportunity to experience great food, but it's also a chance to support a cause, learn about food waste and sustainability, and raise awareness,” says Nico Niebes, Executive Director. “If we eliminated food waste, we could feed our whole country three times over."

Summer Supper is an all-ages, family friendly event. All proceeds benefit Urban Gleaners.

Special thanks to our sponsors!
New Seasons
NW Natural
Travel Oregon
Portland Trail Blazers
Central Eastside Industrial Council

 

Fee: $100+

Redd on Salmon
Redd on Salmon 97214 831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214
