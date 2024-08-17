 Calendar Home
Location:Varnum Vintners
Map:9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, Oregon 97101-2407
Phone: 9712675267
Email:varnumvintners@gmail.com
Website:http://9500 SE Eola Hills Rd
All Dates:Aug 17, 2024 - Aug 18, 2024 August 17th 11am-2pm

Summer of Riesling

Varnum Vintners has teamed up with Alumbra Cellars, Satyr Fire Wines, and Not Umami's Cooking, to bring you the 2024 Summer of Riesling Event of the year. Join us Saturday, August 17th, 2024, 11am-2pm.

We are kicking off the Summer of Riesling with premier access to 5 new 2023 single-vineyard Varnum Rieslings. Before we had a tasting room, other wineries were gracious enough to partner with us to pour our wine with theirs. In kind, we've invited Alumbra Cellars and Satyr Fire Wines to pour their Rieslings and share their love of winemaking with you. To pair with your Rieslings, we've enlisted Kelsey at Not Umami's Cooking to whip up the perfect summer menu to pair with your Riesling. Electrify your senses with the Asian inspired menu featuring classic buffalo, jalapeno peach and Thai curry chicken wings, furikake corn on the cob , fresh tomato salad with white miso dressing, cucumber sunomono and flavorful dipping sauces. All dishes are gluten and dairy free. Vegetarian chicken wings available. Tickets include samples of 12 different Riesling and food.

Join us Saturday, August 17th, 2024, 11am-2pm

 

Fee: $45

Riesling is the greatest grape in the world and it deserves celebrating! Riesling and Food Pairing

