Location:Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-386-2607
Email:hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://301 Country Club Road
All Dates:Aug 3, 2024 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Summer Garden Party Luncheon

We are thrilled to be hosting one of many curated meals prepared by our new Chef, Julian Vera. For this occasion, we will take it outside to the Pioneer Vineyard with the creek babbling by and the vines setting the scene.

Our goal is to honor the Columbia River Gorge in all it's beautiful abundance. This 4-course luncheon will be thoughtfully prepared, featuring the finest local produce. Expect fresh, flavorful, and interesting bites paired with some of our favored wines to bring the experience full circle.

Owner's Bob and Lynette will sit in on the experience, sharing their tales of the vineyard life and the wines they produce. That leaves 38 available seats for you and your friends.

Reserve your tickets soon!
Available on EventBrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-garden-party-luncheon-tickets-951755555487?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

 

Fee: $115

Join us in the vineyard for a gorgeous lunch with thoughtful wine accompaniments.

Phelps Creek Tasting Room
Phelps Creek Tasting Room 97031 301 Country Club Road, Hood River, OR 97031
