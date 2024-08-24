 Calendar Home
Location:Abbey Road Farm
Map:10501 NE Abbey Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 503-687-3100
Email:info@abbeyroadfarm.com
Website:https://abbeyroadfarm.com/event/silobration-nw/
All Dates:Aug 24, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm August 24 & 25

Silobration NW

Indulge in the finest Abbey Road Farm wines while savoring mouth-watering offerings from a variety of food trucks, including Smash Burgers by Chef Will Preisch.

Stroll through a bustling marketplace featuring over 30 local vendors offering unique and handcrafted goods. Groove to the rhythm of live music, challenge your friends to lawn games, and test your skills with ax throwing.

For the fitness enthusiasts, join in the yoga class on Saturday morning or the fun run on Sunday and embrace the scenic beauty of Abbey Road Farm. With an array of activities and entertainment, Silobration NW promises a weekend filled with fun, community, and unforgettable memories!

Free to attend!

Activity Bracelet – $10 per person; includes access to photo booth, ax throwing, virtual golf, bounce houses. Pre-Purchase Here!

Yoga + Wine – Saturday, August 24th, 9:30am; Register Here!

5K Fun Run – Sunday, August 25th, 10:00am; Register Here!

 

Fee: $Free to Attend

Experience the ultimate summer celebration at Silobration NW at Abbey Road Farm!

