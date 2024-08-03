Saturday August 3rd Roots Jamboree 2024

We will be having our 2024 Roots Jamboree on August 3rd. The event will have four bluegrass style bands playing from 5pm-9pm. There will be outstanding cuisine provided by Los Kopitos food truck, and we will be pouring our wines for guests. Enjoy the evening with the whole family, and take the opportunity to mingle with other friendly faces! The tickets are only $15, which allows the ticket holder to enjoy the music, as well as the wines that we will be pouring throughout the evening. We will have limited seating, so it is advised to bring extra chairs if necessary.

Fee: $15