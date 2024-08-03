Run for the Oaks

Be a part of the Oak Savanna Restoration Project at Left Coast Estate by participating in the 9th annual Run for the Oaks! Left Coast Estate is located on the ancestral lands of the Grand Ronde, Siletz, Yamhill, and Kalapuya peoples. The race options include: 5k walk, 5k run and a 10k run. The course will predominantly be on rolling gravel roads, off-road trail and paved road segments.



Picture a run or a leisurely stroll through some of the most beautiful estate vineyards and old growth oak savannas in Oregon Wine Country. You will be cooled by the morning breezes of the Van Duzer Corridor, across a flowering landscape, and your participation celebrated with Left Coast's award winning wines. All race proceeds, food and wine sales the day of the event will be dedicated to conservation and restoration efforts on Left Coast’s 100 acres of old growth oak forest.







*Entry includes race logo T-shirts , hydration stations, GoVino wine glass, wine tasting after the run, awards, and professional chip timing.

Fee: $65