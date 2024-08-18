"Summer of Love" 1960's Style

Embrace your inner hippie and join us for a celebration of peace, love and rock n' roll. Enjoy live music with the incomparable James Rossi, delicious home cooked foods, and fabulous Seven Sails Vineyard wines, all with a gorgeous valley view right in NW Portland.

Reserve a table for you and your friends now!

TICKET REQUIRED

$25 Ticket per person - Includes Entrance, Flight of 5 Wines and Musical Entertainment



Add on FOOD CHOICES not to be missed. Must be ordered in advance. Food boards are bounteous!

$40.00 - 2 Person Food Board + Starter + Dessert (full food platter serves 2)

$22.00 - 1 Person Food Board + Starter + Dessert (full food platter serves 1)

$34.00 - 2 Person Meatless Food Board + Starter + Dessert (serves 2 - no meat)

$19.00 - 1 Person Meatless Food Board + Starter + Dessert (serves 1 - no meat)

(Meatless food platters are served with cheeses unless you request "no cheese please" in advance)

Limit of 30 people per seating - Tables available for 1 to 12 people.

* Please let us know if you require a table for 5 or more as larger tables are limited.

If you do NOT book together be sure to let us know when you book with whom you would like to be seated so we can prepare your table accordingly.

All sales are final, no refunds.

Over 21 only

Rain or Shine - Seating will be outside on the decks unless the weather is bad. Either way, there is a gorgeous view from inside or outside.

Sorry, no pets.

Fee: $25 Ticket per person for Wine Tasting and Live Music $40 for 2 Person Bounteous Food Platters reserved in advance (single boards and meatless options also available)