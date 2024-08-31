Planets & Pinot 2024

On Saturday August 31st Anne Amie Vineyards will be partnering with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) to host our annual stargazing event,

Planets & Pinot!



OMSI will be setting up several of their most powerful mobile telescopes for guests to have the opportunity to gaze at planets, stars and other celestial sights all while enjoying the evening and sipping wine!



Doors open at 6:00pm so feel free to arrive early and enjoy some delicious food available for purchase from The Smokin Vine or bring your own picnic.

Don't forget water, non alcoholic beverages, sunscreen, blankets and chairs so you can enjoy the sights of the sky in comfort. (onsite table seating is very limited)



Of course, our delicious wines will be available for purchase by the bottle in our tasting room (no outside alcohol allowed).



Starting at 8:15pm, Jim Todd, Lead Astronomer for OMSI will lead an informative presentation preparing guests on what will be visible in our spectacular night sky with the telescopes available shortly thereafter.



Tickets are $20 per person and open to all ages! (minors are free of charge and do not need a ticket).



We hope you'll join us for what promises to be an amazing evening under the stars!

Service animals only so please leave Fido at home for this event.

Fee: $20