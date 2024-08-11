 Calendar Home
Opera On The Lawn 2024

Welcome back Opera on the Lawn at Remy Wines! We're celebrating our 18th Anniversary with Portland Opera ala Carte and you!

Portland Opera ala Carte will set up their portable stage, and wow you with wonderful arias and fun stories. Bring a picnic and low-lying chairs or blankets to make yourself a comfortable place to sit on our lawn. Enjoy Remy Wines by the glass or a cold beer and have a fantastic Sunday afternoon in August.

Remy Wines will have glasses of wine and beer available at special anniversary prices - bottles of wine will be available for purchase to-go only. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed at this event. Tickets are $15/$10club (limit 2 per club membership)

 

