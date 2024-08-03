Neskowin Farm and Feast Food and Wine Festival

SAVOR THE COAST



Join us in Neskowin Valley, where salt air meets lush coastal rainforest, for an immersive experience for the senses! Farm and Feast is a farmer’s market meets garden party event that showcases the best cuisine and beverages within 150 miles.



Indulge in the company of over 30 regional purveyors, including farmers, winemakers, and chefs, on the picturesque grounds of Neskowin Valley School. Let the live music serenade you as you bask in the tranquil beauty of the Neskowin Valley forest. Your presence at this event is not just a feast for your senses, but also a support for an incredible educational community!



With your ticket to Farm and Feast, you unlock three hours of culinary delights, including fresh food bites, delectable wine and beverage tastings, live music, and more! Your ticket purchase not only grants you entrance to the festival but also a custom plate and a wine glass for all your tasting adventures. And the best part? They’re all yours to take home!



Love what you are trying? Buy small plate servings, full pours, and bottles directly from our vendors.



All proceeds will go towards the Neskowin Valley School financial aid program.



TICKET SALES



Tickets for the general public go on sale June 1st.



FAQ



Please visit our FAQ page on our website! If your questions aren't answered there, send us an email at info@neskowinfarmandfeast.com



Note: This is a 21 and older event

Fee: $55