MonksGate Vineyard Dinner at Urban Decanter

Join second-generation owner and farmer, Rebecca Moore, for our delicious winemaker dinner at Urban Decanter in Forest Grove.



Rebecca's estate grown Pinot noir and Riesling are incredibly well made. Partnering with winemaker Drew Voit, Rebecca is proud to offer award winning Pinots that pair beautifully with food. MonksGate also grows Riesling which is produced as a dry still wine, as well as a fresh and incredible sparkling wine.



These wines will pair beautifully with the custom menu that Chef Jeremy Lees has put together for us. Using his wood-fired oven, you'll be dreaming of your next visit to Urban Decanter.



Tickets are only $ 100 and include dinner, wine pairing and gratuity! Incredible.



Presented by PDX Wine Events.

Fee: $100