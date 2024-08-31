Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting

 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Aug 31, 2024 - Sep 2, 2024 Labor Day Wine Tasting August 31, September 1, 2 11 am to 5 pm by appointment.

Come enjoy the last of summer with your friends at Natalie's Estate Winery!
We are open for Labor Day Weekend - Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
August 31st, September 1st and 2nd.

We are open by appointment from 11 am to 5 pm.
Please call 503-807-5008 for a tasting appointment!

We will be serving special goodies on our charcuterie boards to pair with the wines! We welcome you and your friends to our intimate tasting room!

We hope to see you on Labor Day weekend!

Complimentary to our Cellar Club members and $30 per person per person for the general public.

Facebook Event details https://www.facebook.com/events/1399117157419079/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

 

Fee: $30 per person

Join us for a wine tasting on Labor Day weekend!

