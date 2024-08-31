Labor Day Weekend - Live Music

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in style with your friends at Knudsen Vineyards! Join us on the Terrace for an unforgettable experience filled with live music and fabulous wine. Indulge in the stunning vistas of our historic vineyard as you savor the exquisite flavors of Knudsen Vineyards wine, all while swaying to the tunes of talented local musicians. It's the perfect way to spend your holiday weekend, with festivities running each day from 12 pm to 4 pm. Come join the fun and make memories that will last a lifetime!



Saturday featuring Gwen Hamilton

Sunday featuring Dante Zapata



Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended. Seating will be available inside and outside.



