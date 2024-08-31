 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/467243/labor-day-weekend-celebration-with-live-music?date=2024-08-31&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Aug 31, 2024 - Sep 1, 2024

Labor Day Weekend - Live Music

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in style with your friends at Knudsen Vineyards! Join us on the Terrace for an unforgettable experience filled with live music and fabulous wine. Indulge in the stunning vistas of our historic vineyard as you savor the exquisite flavors of Knudsen Vineyards wine, all while swaying to the tunes of talented local musicians. It's the perfect way to spend your holiday weekend, with festivities running each day from 12 pm to 4 pm. Come join the fun and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Saturday featuring Gwen Hamilton
Sunday featuring Dante Zapata

Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended. Seating will be available inside and outside.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in style with your friends at Knudsen Vineyards! Join us on the Terrace for an unforgettable experience filled with live music and fabulous wine. Indulge in the stunning vistas of our historic vineyard as you savor the exquisite flavors of Knudsen Vineyards wine, all while swaying to the tunes of talented local musicians. It's the perfect way to spend your holiday weekend, ...
Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable