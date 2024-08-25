Jaws-a-palooza

Jaws is inviting all of his foster sisters and brothers from Meow Village to join him at Left Coast Estate in the library room. You can enjoy a glass of Left Coast wine while spending time with cats that are available for adoption. There will be raffles and special wine bundles put together by Jaws. Each person will have 30 minutes for a glass of wine and cuddle time with the cats to ensure that everyone gets a chance to participate. A portion of sales from the tickets and wine bundles will be donated to Meow Village.







Visit https://meowvillage.org/ to learn more about the cats to adopt.

Fee: $25