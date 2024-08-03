 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:https://www.illahevineyards.com/events/2024/7/8/illahe-winemaker-club-dinner
All Dates:Aug 3, 2024 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Illahe Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an unforgettable evening at Illahe Vineyards

Saturday, August 3rd at 6pm
$150 per person

We are excited to announce that this year's winemaker's dinner guest chef will be Brett Uniss of Humble Spirit.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening overlooking the vines with friends and the Illahe family. Starting with appetizers in our tasting room followed by a five-course curated meal paired with our estate wines on the patio. We will discuss the 2023 vintage, our new offerings, and provide a preview of the 2024 vintage.

This delectable meal will be made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Focusing on seasonal farm-to-table cuisine, the ingredients will come from their regenerative farm, showcasing the bounty of the Willamette Valley.

 

