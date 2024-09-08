Gears & Grapes: Patton Valley Car Gathering

Gears & Grapes combines our love for cars & wine! We are excited to welcome all car lovers to join us for our upcoming Gears & Grapes gatherings at Wooden Heart in Dundee. Swing by to enjoy amazing food and wine while showcasing your car or simply marveling at an array of classic, collector and unique cars.



Display spots are limited. Gears & Grapes members can reserve a spot, visit pattonvalley.com for details about our Gears & Grapes wine club. Non-members are on a first come, first served basis.



August 11th 12pm to 3pm



September 8th 12pm to 3pm