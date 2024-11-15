Friday Night Live featuring Strawberry Roan

Join us for our Friday Night Live Concert Series

Featuring Strawberry Roan



Date: November 15, 2024

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Cost: $15 per person (this is a 21 and up event only)

Club Members: $10 for up to 4 people

At the Door: $20 (after 4pm on concert date)

Westside Pizza House will selling Pizza or You may bring outside food.





No OUTSIDE Beverages, including water are allowed.

We have charcuterie, Snack packs, meat, cheese, crackers, and many other food items.

No refunds for no-shows.

No pets

Fee: $15.00