Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:events@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
All Dates:Aug 16, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Bottle service concludes at 7:30 pm

Fairsing Friday

Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard after-hours between 5-8 pm on Fridays August 16 and September 20.

Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.

Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.

Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.

Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, please monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.

Reservations are recommended to ensure a picnic area or table space.

Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

 

Fee: $Bottle Service

Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard after-hours on select Fridays this 2024 summer season.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 20881 20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
