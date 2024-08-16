|Location:
Fairsing Vineyard
20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
5035608266
events@fairsingvineyard.com
http://20881 NE Laughlin Road
Fairsing Friday
Enjoy Fairsing Vineyard after-hours between 5-8 pm on Fridays August 16 and September 20.
Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.
Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.
Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.
Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, please monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.
Reservations are recommended to ensure a picnic area or table space.
Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.
Fee: $Bottle Service
