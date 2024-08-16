Fairsing Friday

Experience Fairsing Vineyard after-hours on select Fridays this season between 5-8 pm.



Gather friends, pack a picnic, and take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley as early evening descends on the landscape.



Bottle service is available from 5 to 7:30 pm.



Well-mannered and leashed pets are welcome.



Fairsing Friday is weather dependent, monitor the forecast and prepare accordingly.



Reservations are recommended to ensure picnic or table space.



Connect with our hospitality team with questions 503.560.8266.

Fee: $Bottle