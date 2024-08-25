Commuter Cuvée Release Party

Join us at GC Local on August 25 form 1-6 to welcome the new 2023 vintage of our crowd favorite Commuter Cuvée Pinot Noir. We're welcoming our friend and artist Rick Potestia, who will be showing his cycling themed watercolors, pastels, and oils. We'll have seasonal wood-fired pizza from farmer's market favorite KCK pizza truck.

Commuter will be flowing, plus other GC wines will be available for purchase. Beer by Baerlic and non-alcoholic options as well. Ride your bike over and join us for music, art, pizza, wine, beer and good times!



