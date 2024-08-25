 Calendar Home
Location:GC Wines
Map:3450 N. Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97212
Phone: (503) 764-9345
Email:sara@gcwines.com
Website:https://www.grochaucellars.com/events
All Dates:Aug 25, 2024 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Commuter Cuvée Release Party

Join us at GC Local on August 25 form 1-6 to welcome the new 2023 vintage of our crowd favorite Commuter Cuvée Pinot Noir. We're welcoming our friend and artist Rick Potestia, who will be showing his cycling themed watercolors, pastels, and oils. We'll have seasonal wood-fired pizza from farmer's market favorite KCK pizza truck.
Commuter will be flowing, plus other GC wines will be available for purchase. Beer by Baerlic and non-alcoholic options as well. Ride your bike over and join us for music, art, pizza, wine, beer and good times!

Join us to welcome the new 2023 vintage of our Commuter Cuvée

GC Wines
GC Wines 97212 3450 N. Williams Avenue, Portland, OR 97212
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable