Ben Rice Concert Fundraiser for LLS



You don’t want to miss the annual LLS Fundraiser Concert with Ben Rice!

Join us for this relaxing afternoon concert for you and your friends and help fund blood cancer research!



Your ticket includes the outdoor concert, 2 glasses of Natalie’s Estate wines and the ability to purchase more. Los Kopitos food truck will be there selling delicious food that pairs so nicely with our wine.



The concert is held in the trees below the barn at Natalie’s Estate Winery. Please bring your own chairs or blanket and come enjoy a casual afternoon of music with friends, family and wine!





When: Sunday, August 11th, 2024

Time: 2pm to 5pm

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees below the red barn

Cost: $40 per person for General Public/$25 per person for Cellar Club members

Tickets: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/oswim/portlndl24/nataliesestatewinery



Limited to 100 guests





