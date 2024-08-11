 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://pages.lls.org/ltn/oswim/portlndl24/nataliesestatewinery
All Dates:Aug 11, 2024 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Ben Rice Concert Fundraiser for LLS


You don’t want to miss the annual LLS Fundraiser Concert with Ben Rice!
Join us for this relaxing afternoon concert for you and your friends and help fund blood cancer research!

Your ticket includes the outdoor concert, 2 glasses of Natalie’s Estate wines and the ability to purchase more. Los Kopitos food truck will be there selling delicious food that pairs so nicely with our wine.

The concert is held in the trees below the barn at Natalie’s Estate Winery. Please bring your own chairs or blanket and come enjoy a casual afternoon of music with friends, family and wine!


When: Sunday, August 11th, 2024
Time: 2pm to 5pm
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery under the trees below the red barn
Cost: $40 per person for General Public/$25 per person for Cellar Club members
Tickets: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/oswim/portlndl24/nataliesestatewinery

Limited to 100 guests

 

Fee: $40 per person

Join us for a concert for a great cause in wine country!

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable