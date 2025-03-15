 Calendar Home
2025 Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills

An Exceptional Celebration of Food & Wine
30+ Wineries • Local Cuisine • Wine Shop

Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Premier Entry Admission: 5pm – 9pm
General Admission Access: 6pm – 9pm

Ticket Levels
General Admission: $85
Premier Entry Admission: $135
With Premier Entry Admission, you can beat the crowd and enjoy one additional hour of early access with a limited number of guests before general admission. Enjoy priority parking and first access to wine tasting, small bites from local restaurants, and our wine shop.

 

