'PAW'gust is Paws for Pinot month!

Come help our furry friends find their fur-ever homes! We love our dogs here at Hyland and want to help more of our furry friends find the loving homes they deserve. You'll taste our very limited release of the 2022 Paws for Pinot pinot noir along with some past vintages. A portion of your bottle purchases and tasting fees will directly benefit the Newberg Animal Shelter. We are also offering a one day day event on the 17th (4-7pm) where you can come paint a portrait of your favorite pet and sip on your favorite wines. A Portland artist will be here to help you create a beautiful momento of your pet. To find out more and sign up, click here: https://paintnite.as.me/hylandestates. Reservations are recommended but not required for tasting and dogs are welcome on our patio. To make a reservation for the tasting Room, please click here: https://www.hylandestateswinery.com/Experiences/Tasting-Room-Experiences. We and the pups thank you for your support!

Fee: $donations are optional but appreciated