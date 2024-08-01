 Calendar Home
Location:Hyland Estates Tasting Room
Map:20980 NE Niederberger Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-554-4200
Email:info@hylandestates.com
Website:http://www.hylandestates.com
All Dates:Aug 1, 2024 - Aug 31, 2024

'PAW'gust is Paws for Pinot month!

Come help our furry friends find their fur-ever homes! We love our dogs here at Hyland and want to help more of our furry friends find the loving homes they deserve. You'll taste our very limited release of the 2022 Paws for Pinot pinot noir along with some past vintages. A portion of your bottle purchases and tasting fees will directly benefit the Newberg Animal Shelter. We are also offering a one day day event on the 17th (4-7pm) where you can come paint a portrait of your favorite pet and sip on your favorite wines. A Portland artist will be here to help you create a beautiful momento of your pet. To find out more and sign up, click here: https://paintnite.as.me/hylandestates. Reservations are recommended but not required for tasting and dogs are welcome on our patio. To make a reservation for the tasting Room, please click here: https://www.hylandestateswinery.com/Experiences/Tasting-Room-Experiences. We and the pups thank you for your support!

 

Fee: $donations are optional but appreciated

Paws for Pinot - Our 11th annual fundraising event benefiting a local humane society.

Hyland Estates Tasting Room
Hyland Estates Tasting Room 20980 20980 NE Niederberger Rd., Dundee, OR 97115
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable