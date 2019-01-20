 Calendar Home
Location:Hideaway at Dobbes
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/world-of-wine-with-toni-aging-factors-and-flavors.html
All Dates:Jan 20, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

World of Wine with Toni

Join Toni in the Hideaway at Dobbes for a specially curated selection of Dobbes wines designed to show the stages of aging wine and to help you figure it all out - know when to hold 'em, and know when to drink 'em!

Already have it all figured? Come for the wines (old and new) and stay for the fun! Be prepared for delicious lite bites & a surprise wine (or two) from around the world!

**When purchasing your tickets, please select "Pickup at Winery" as your shipping option to avoid being charged a shipping fee.

Club members, login with the email associated with your club membership and enter coupon code WOWCLUB at checkout to receive $10 off your ticket price.

Industry guests receive special discounted rates; inquire directly with Toni: tharris@dobbesfamilyestate.com


 

Fee: $45

