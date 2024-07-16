Women In Wine Conference

The 2024 Women in Wine Conference, themed "RISE," will provide attendees with valuable insights from leading female wine professionals, business leaders, journalists, entrepreneurs, and industry trailblazers. The conference aims to inspire and empower participants on their personal and professional journeys. The 2024 program features executives from the Portland Timbers, Wine Unify, and Ide Energy. A panel of wine storytellers from top wine magazines such as Jancis Robinson and Decanter, will be moderated by Trish Glose.



Conference tickets include a welcome bag, continental breakfast with welcome beverage, lunch, and a glass of wine at the post-event happy hour! This opportunity to connect with other women across the wine industry offers valuable lessons, time for connection and discussion, and inspiration for all your endeavors!



In addition, Women In Wine Oregon has partnered with Travel Dundee and Alt Wine Fest to host a pre-conference party on Monday, July 15 at Wooden Heart at The Dundee Hotel sponsored by Travel Dundee. This new Monday Mingler—falling between Alt Wine Fest on July 14 and the Women In Wine Conference on July 16—will feature the female winemakers from Alt Wine Fest, bites from Wooden Heart, and other local artisans.

Fee: $315