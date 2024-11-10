Winemaker Dinner @ Urban Decanter with Chris James Cellars

Sunday, November 10th. 5pm || Urban Decanter



Join us for a fantastic wine and dine experience at Urban Decanter in beautiful downtown Forest Grove!



Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter has created an amazing selection of culinary delights to be paired with our delightful wines.

The evening will begin with a starter pour of our best-selling 2023 Sparkling Dolcetto as you get settled. Then you will enjoy a perfectly paired 4-course dinner as Beth talks about each wine and tells the story of Chris James Cellars.



This not to be missed event will be limited to 30 people!



Reservations available on Open Table. Get your tickets now!



Club members get a discount on tickets. (Choose Wine Club option under the details after selecting the 5pm time.)

Fee: $80-100