Wine Wednesday - Music Series - Ember Eastman with 4 our Sanity

Wine Wednesdays are back!



Music is 6-8 pm every Wednesday from June 16th-September 8th.



Click here to reserve your spot: https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/272269/wine-wednesdays-at-youngberg-hill-summer-2021



Michelle will be operating her food truck, The Wandering Vine.



We do have a few changes in place to keep all of us safe.

To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines and you agree to not hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot we encourage you to make reservations in advance.



**In the event of inclement weather, we may have to cancel the event. If this happens, we will notify you as soon as possible or you can call (971) 901-2177 to check on the event status.**



Reminders:

-10 person limit per party.

(LARGE GROUPS OF 7 OR MORE WILL AUTOMATICALLY BE PLACED INSIDE THE EVENT CENTER UNLESS OTHERWISE COMMUNICATED BY THE GUEST)



-Family-friendly (Children must be supervised at ALL times)

-Dogs are allowed but only on leashes.

-Outside food is allowed.

-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.



Wine Wednesday Schedule:

June 16: Petra

June 23: Tigers of Soul

June 30: Ember Eastman with 4 our Sanity

July 7: Wheelhouse

July 14: Purusa

July 21: Second Time Refined

July 28: Dante Zapata

Aug 4: Mr. Pete band

Aug 11: Ships to Roam

Aug 18: Jordan Bailey

Aug 25: Nancy McCann band

Sept 1: Johnny Wheels and the Swamp Donkeys

Sept 8: Leanne McClellan band