Wine Wednesday - Date Night - Youngberg Hill

Join us for Wine Wednesday, June 9 for Date Night!!



This week psychic-medium Sarah Lemos will join us for an evening of discovery. She will use her unique skills and abilities to teach and connect us with the world beyond.



Join us from 6 pm - 8 pm.



Use this link to register: https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/272287/wine-wednesdays-date-night-youngberg-hill



Michelle from The Wandering Vine will offer food that must be pre-ordered 24 hours prior with a link we will send to you the week of your reservation.



To attend these events, you agree to follow all OHA guidelines, and you agree not to hold Youngberg Hill, our staff, performers, or vendors liable should they be exposed to COVID-19 at the event. To secure your spot, we encourage you to make reservations in advance.



We will host the event inside our event center, so we are strictly limited to no more than 75 guests. To ensure attendance, we require a $10 registration fee which will apply towards your drink purchase.



Reminders:

- 6 person limit per party.



-Date night is 21 and over; please leave the children at home (including fur babies).

-Outside food is allowed.

-Please keep at least 6 feet apart.