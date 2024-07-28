Wine, Eats, and Live Music from Alonzo Garbanzo

Live music and quality wine every Sunday from 5-7 pm. This week we hear from Alonzo Garbanzo!

Since the beginning of Alonzo's career in 1964, the Columbia Gorge local has played solo and as part of bands like The Cowsills, The Odyssey, and Christopher Milk. His vast repertoire spans from 19th-century folk music to modern tracks by Radiohead, along with several original songs.



New artists join us weekly! Check our website or social media (@phelpscreekvineyards) for more.