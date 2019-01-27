Wine Book Launch with Kerry McDaniel Boenisch

Join Lange Estate Winery & Vineyards on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Grand Tasting Hall as we welcome Kerry McDaniel Boenisch, PNW word and wine mixologist, Linfield College Wine Studies Professor and author of “Dirt + Vine = Wine,” and “Vineyard Memoir.” Kerry will be launching her newest book, “Intertwined – A Pinot Noir Parable.”



Well-known throughout the Willamette Valley, Kerry grew up on one of Oregon’s first commercial vineyards, Torii Mor Winery – a friend and neighbor to the Lange Family in the prestigious Dundee Hills.



Today, Kerry owns DirtVineWine, an innovative marketing, branding and business communications consulting company and hosts the “Intertwined” Podcast. She travels the world sharing stories about dirt-clod fights in the vines, presenting at the International Pinot Noir Conference and selling wine on the tarmac at the Paris Air Show.



In an informative, heartrending and humorous fashion, Kerry will be speaking about her newest book, “Intertwined – A Pinot Noir Parable,” and offering book signings at this special afternoon event at Lange Estate Winery.



Please join us for sips and some awesome interaction with this Oregon wine expert! Our charcuterie boards will be available for purchase, in addition to wine flights, wine by the glass or bottle.