 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 503.864.8777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://remywines.com/
All Dates:Jan 8, 2019 - Feb 15, 2019 Time is noon to 5 pm.

Week of Love and Rosé Release Party

We are releasing our 2018 Germaine Gabrielle Rosé and pairing it with some delicious chocolate fromage blanc truffles from our friends at Briar Rose Creamery, The special flight will include our nearly sold-out 2015 Sangiovese and new release 2014 Beneficio dessert wine. $20 tasting fee and $10 for club members. Fee: $10 to $20.

Valentine's Week of love with a Rosé release

Remy Wines Tasting Room
Remy Wines Tasting Room 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, Oregon 97114
January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable