Week of Love and Rosé Release Party

We are releasing our 2018 Germaine Gabrielle Rosé and pairing it with some delicious chocolate fromage blanc truffles from our friends at Briar Rose Creamery, The special flight will include our nearly sold-out 2015 Sangiovese and new release 2014 Beneficio dessert wine. $20 tasting fee and $10 for club members. Fee: $10 to $20.