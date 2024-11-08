Veterans Day Celebration & Marine Corps Bday

It’s that time of year again!



Come celebrate Veterans Day weekend with Dauntless!

Festivities begin downtown Forest Grove on Friday, November 8th, and will continue through Sunday the 10th for the Marine Corps Birthday!

All sales will benefit the Dauntless Veteran Foundation!



SPECIAL OFFERS FOR VETERANS:

Veterans receive 20% off all wine, beer, cider & 10% off merchandise!

Additionally, tickets for our ammo crate raffle will be available, with 100% of raffle proceeds benefiting Veterans in agriculture.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

FRIDAY, NOV 8 – 3-9pm

2003 Main St, Forest Grove

• Service cookies from Sundial Baking

• Live music by fellow Marine Andrew Marks and his band, Tequila Daydream, from 6-9pm

• RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/878658077702279



SATURDAY, NOV 9 – 3-9pm

2003 Main St, Forest Grove

• Cajun Papas

• Service cookies from Sundial Baking

• Live music by fellow Veteran Rand Brown from 6-9pm

• RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1453915998608702



SUNDAY, NOV 10 – 1-8pm (USMC BIRTHDAY OORAH! ALL HANDS ON DECK!)

2003 Main St, Forest Grove

• Small bites from FG Amore Catering

• Live music by Jason Segui from 5-8pm

• Cake cutting & Commandants message at 6:30pm

• USMC memorabilia raffle benefiting the Dauntless Veteran Foundation

• Everyone is welcome to attend! No RSVP or cover (but we appreciate an RSVP if possible)

• RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1079061946923926



We can’t wait to celebrate with you and honor our Veterans. Thank you for your support!